Today’s Headlines

New Muni Boarding Ramps at West Portal, Church & Market (Hoodline)

More on Caltrain Saga (SFBay, SFGate)

Mayor Breed Urges Congress on Climate Change (Patch)

More Evidence Air Pollution Kills (ScientificAmerican)

Oakland Police Restricted in Use of Force Against Street Protests (SFChron)

Approval Looking Likely for Balboa Park Reservoir Development (SFExaminer)

Attack on Muni Bus Rider (SFChron)

Larkspur Sculpture Removed (MarinIJ)

COVID by Bay Area County (SFChron)

Commentary: SF Supes Acted Like Children in Caltrain Vote (SFChron)

