Transit Service Cutbacks and other COVID-related News (SFChron)

Caltrain Tax, ‘Overpaid Executive Tax’ and Affordable Housing (SFChron)

And More on Caltrain Tax (Almanac)

Shooting at El Cerrito Del Norte BART (EastBayTimes)

Suspect Arrested in Muni Attack (SFExaminer)

Atherton Meeting to Discuss Traffic (Almanac)

Housing War Returns to Lafayette (SFChron)

Walnut Creek Affordable Housing Kinda Near BART (CBSLocal)

What Parks are Open (SFChron)

Plans for Presidio Medical Site Amid COVID Surge (SFChron)

Riding Amtrak During the Pandemic (Newsweek)

Commentary: Caltrain Tax will Fail Thanks to S.F. Maneuvering (DailyJournal)

