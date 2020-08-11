Today’s Headlines

SFMTA Board Nominees Finally Move Forward (SFChron)

SamTrans to Resume Fare Collection (DailyJournal)

Car Fire on Bay Bridge (KRON4)

Lafayette Again Delays Housing (KQED)

More on Threat of Sea Level Rise (OCBreeze)

Failure to Socially Distance at Dolores Park (KPIX5)

Pandemic Boosts Bike Share and Scooter Biz (BikeRetailer)

What’s up with Kezar’s Stadium Mulch? (Hoodline)

Turns out the Socially Distanced, Floating Cinema was Bullsh*t (SFWeekly)

Commentary: Will Big Cities Rebound Post Pandemic? (FoxNews)

Commentary: Shutdown U.S., Redo CODVID Response (MercNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?