Today’s Headlines
- Bay Area Reacts to Kamala Harris (SFChron)
- Uber May Shut Down for Months (SFGate)
- San Jose Opens Parking Lots, other City Properties to Merchants (NBCBayArea)
- More on Balboa Reservoir Development (CBSLocal, Socketsite)
- Tenderloin Tower Plans (BizTimes)
- Motorists Flip SUVs in S.F. Collisions (Hoodline)
- Treasure Island and the Pandemic (SFGate)
- Condo Inventory Up as People Look for Outdoor Space (SFGate)
- Fractured Response to Hayes Valley Encampments (SFExaminer)
- Sausalito Park Improvement (MarinIJ)
- Rodeo Refinery to Convert to Renewables (KPIX5)
- Commentary: Cable Cars for Transportation (ManilaTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?