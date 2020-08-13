Today’s Headlines

  • Bay Area Reacts to Kamala Harris (SFChron)
  • Uber May Shut Down for Months (SFGate)
  • San Jose Opens Parking Lots, other City Properties to Merchants (NBCBayArea)
  • More on Balboa Reservoir Development (CBSLocalSocketsite)
  • Tenderloin Tower Plans (BizTimes)
  • Motorists Flip SUVs in S.F. Collisions (Hoodline)
  • Treasure Island and the Pandemic (SFGate)
  • Condo Inventory Up as People Look for Outdoor Space (SFGate)
  • Fractured Response to Hayes Valley Encampments (SFExaminer)
  • Sausalito Park Improvement (MarinIJ)
  • Rodeo Refinery to Convert to Renewables (KPIX5)
  • Commentary: Cable Cars for Transportation (ManilaTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?