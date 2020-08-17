Today’s Headlines

BART Tweets Airflow (SFGate)

Police Debates Could Shape BART Board Elections (SFChron)

Former BART Director James Fang Dies (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Public Transit Cuts Felt Deepest by Low-Income Communities (NYTimes)

Muni’s Contactless App (SFNews)

COVID Shifts Transit Priorities (Bloomberg)

Tenderloin Demands Return of Bus Lines (SFExaminer)

$8 Million for Walk and Bike Projects (DailyJournal)

More on ‘Monster in the Mission’ (SFChron)

Problems with California’s Clean Energy Transition (MercNews)

Commentary: Flee the City for Suburbia? (NYTimes)

Commentary: Suburbs Can be More City Like (Crain’s)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?