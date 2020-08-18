Today’s Headlines

The Economic Downturn will Slam Cities (SFGate)

BART Issues Green Bonds (ProgressiveRailroading)

Feds Come Through with Caltrain Aid (BizTimes)

More on S.F. Housing Market and Suburbs (SFGate)

Berkeley Considers Uber Tax (Berkeleyside)

Pandemic Confuses South San Francisco Plan Update (DailyJournal)

More on Sea Level Rise Threat (SFWeekly)

Caltrans Gives Incorrect Mask Advice (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: S.F. as Incubator for Top Leadership (SFChron)

Commentary: Muni Plan Unfair to Disabled (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Dan Walters Still Hates HSR (EastBayTimes)

