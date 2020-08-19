Today’s Headlines

Supes Reject Natoli for SFMTA Board (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Muni Changes Could Make Things Harder for Disabled (SFExaminer)

SFUSD Stops Paying Bus Drivers (KALW)

Motorists May be Required to Pay for Roads (SFGate)

Why Are City Departments Renting Luxury Cars? (SFExaminer)

Another Reckless Driver Kills (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Urban Exodus and Car Dependency (GreenBiz)

Future without Uber/Lyft (MarketWatch)

Racist Woman in Dolores Park (SFGate, SFExaminer)

Commentary: Five Automakers on the Right Side of History (SFChron)

Commentary: No, I’m not Leaving San Francisco (SFGate)

Commentary: City Should Fund Hydration Stations (SFExaminer)

