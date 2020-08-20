Today’s Headlines

Muni Restores and Changes Routes (SFGate)

More on COVID Transit Safety Plan (SFGate, SFExaminer)

More on Supes Rejection of Jane Natoli (BizTimes, SFBay)

HSR and California’s Search for Transportation Choices (Eureka)

Smoke Forecast Remains Grim (SFChron, AP)

Most East Bay Parks Close (Berkeleyside)

Over 100 Homes Burned (SFGate)

S.F. Supes Push Back on Housing Goals (SFExaminer)

Tower Planned for Hearst Parking Site (Socketsite)

More on Potential Uber/Lyft Shutdown (SFChron)

More on Motorist Who Killed Man at Gough and Geary (Hoodline)

