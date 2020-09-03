Today’s Headlines

Muni Looks at Cutting Repair Budget (SFExaminer)

More on Muni Train Shutdown (Hoodline, CBSLocal)

‘NextBus’ Upgrade Moves Forward (SFExaminer)

Sales Tax Would be ‘Game Changer’ for Caltrain (MountainViewVoice)

‘Tent Sweeps’ Continue Despite Increased COVID Risk (Hoodline)

Interpreting Air Quality Data (SFChron)

Traffic Safety Issue in Oakland’s D5 (Oaklandside)

The Lake Came Out of Nowhere (EastBayTimes)

North Beach ‘First Fridays’ Returning (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Downtowns Will be Back (SanJoseSpotlight)

Commentary: Pinterest Departure Bodes Badly for City (SFChron)

