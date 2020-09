Today’s Headlines

Sales Tax Would be ‘Game Changer’ for Caltrain (PaloAltoOnline)

Will Robots Help Clean Transit of COVID Germs? (WashPost)

Play Street in the Tenderloin (SFExaminer)

District 4’s Fight for Mobility (SFExaminer)

Reckless Drivers Take Advantage of Open Roads (CBSLocal)

Air Quality Still Bad (SFExaminer)

Mixed Use for Piers 30-32 (SFChron)

Mayor Condemns Ocean Beach Burning Man Gathering (SFChron)

Letters: On a Post-Pandemic San Francisco (SFChron)

Commentary: What’s Next for Great Cities? (Menafn)

Commentary: We Must Rethink Our Streets (Guardian)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?