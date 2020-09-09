Today’s Headlines

BART to Add More Trains (SFChron)

Caltrain Suspends Fare Increase (SFExaminer)

Can S.F.’s Budget be Balanced? (MissionLocal)

More on Sky’s Appearance and Air Quality (SFGate, Berkeleyside)

More on Port of S.F. Development (SFExaminer)

Grousing About Twin Peaks Traffic Closure (SFChron)

Conversations About ‘Car-Free’ S.F. (SFChron)

Carnage Continues on S.F. Streets (SFExaminer)

IKEA Planned for 945 Market (SFChron1, SFChron2)

Park Plans for the Bayview (BayNature)

Supe wants Burning Man Festivity Investigation (SFExaminer)

Housing, Transportation at Pleasanton Candidate Forum (PleasantonWeekly)

