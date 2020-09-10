Today’s Headlines

Conflict Over Transit Safety Plan (SanJoseSpotlight)

SMART Moves Forward on Freight Acquisition (MarinIJ)

When will the Smoke Dissipate? (SFGate)

More on Wildfires and Air Quality (SFExaminer)

The Climate Crisis is Happening Right Now (ProPublica)

Agreement to Sell ‘Monster in the Mission’ (SFChron)

Prop. C Homeless and Housing Wins Court Challenge (MissionLocal)

How to Rethink Cities (KCRW)

City of San Mateo Wants Mural for Equity (DailyJournal)

Cycling in the Fire Zones (EastBayTimes)

It’s Not the End of the World, it Just Looks Like it (SFWeekly, Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Selfishness in the Time of COVID (SFChron)

