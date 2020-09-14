This Week: Housing and COVID, Transit Lanes, Bike Commuting
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Wednesday Affordable Housing in the Time of COVID-19. What implications has COVID-19 had on housing policy across the region? Join SPUR for a discussion. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Emergency Transit Lanes. Join SFMTA for a virtual community meeting about setting up transit-only lanes for the 43 Masonic and 44 O’Shaughnessy. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 5:30 p.m. Click here to join.
- Wednesday Bike Commuting Basics. This Bike East Bay workshop is taught by an instructor certified by the League of American Bicyclists, made possible with funding provided by Bay Wheels. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Thursday Age-Friendly Urban Villages. The Berryessa/BART Urban Village, a planned walkable, mixed-density, mixed-use commercial and residential development that boasts the station as its core, is poised to become a community for people of all ages and abilities. Join SPUR for a discussion. Thursday, Sept. 17, 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Saturday On-Bike Practice for Beginning Adult Cyclists. All participants must bring a bike or rent a bike in advance for this San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class, limited to people 18 years old and above. Saturday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F. Register in advance. Join waitlist here.
- Sunday Adult Learn to Bike, Oakland. This Bike East Bay class is for adults or teens who have either not yet learned how to ride a bike, or learned a long time ago but want a refresher on the basics of balancing, pedaling and steering. Sunday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Shafter Ave and Forest Street, Rockridge BART west side parking lot, Oakland. Join waitlist here.
