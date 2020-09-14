Today’s Headlines

BART’s Sunday Morning Meltdown (MercNews, SFExaminer, SFGate)

High Speed Rail Junction Approved (FresnoBee)

Motorists Hit ‘Slow Streets’ Signs (Hoodline)

NIMBY and Gadfly Use CEQA to Jam Up ‘Slow Streets’ (SFChron)

More on Geary Transit Lanes (SFExaminer, CBSLocal)

‘Modest’ Air Quality Improvements Expected (SFGate)

COVID and the Vision for Central SoMa (SFChron)

Taxis Ready if Uber and Lyft Leave California (SFChron)

More Plans for Automated Electric Cars (DailyJournal)

Letter: Name Change for Francis Drake is Distraction from Real Issues (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Ode to the Panhandle (SFGate)

Commentary: Orange Cocktails for Orange Skies (SFExaminer)

