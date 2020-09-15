Today’s Headlines
- BART Gets Over a Billion from Feds (SFChron)
- SMART Train’s Improved Budget Outlook (MarinIJ)
- Smoke May Last Another Week (SFExaminer, Berkeleyside)
- Trump Continues Climate Denial in California (SFExaminer)
- COVID Numbers Dropping (SFChron)
- Driver Hits Pedestrian in Concord (EastBayTimes)
- How Can San Jose Improve Transportation? (SanJoseSpotlight)
- Survey for 730 Stanyan (Hoodline)
- Trash Can Finalists (Hoodline)
- Letter: Swap BART for Caltrain? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Yes on RR/Fund Caltrain (SFChron)
