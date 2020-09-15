Today’s Headlines

BART Gets Over a Billion from Feds (SFChron)

SMART Train’s Improved Budget Outlook (MarinIJ)

Smoke May Last Another Week (SFExaminer, Berkeleyside)

Trump Continues Climate Denial in California (SFExaminer)

COVID Numbers Dropping (SFChron)

Driver Hits Pedestrian in Concord (EastBayTimes)

How Can San Jose Improve Transportation? (SanJoseSpotlight)

Survey for 730 Stanyan (Hoodline)

Trash Can Finalists (Hoodline)

Letter: Swap BART for Caltrain? (SFChron)

Commentary: Yes on RR/Fund Caltrain (SFChron)

