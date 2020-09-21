Today’s Headlines

  • ‘Slow Streets’ in Golden Gate Park (SFGate)
  • Bike from the Embarcadero to Ocean Beach (SFWeekly, CBSLocal)
  • Re-imagine Public Transportation (NRDC)
  • SFMTA Cuts Wellness Program (SFExaminer)
  • More on Caltrain Tax (PotreroView)
  • Motorists Fail to Yield at Crosswalks (Berkeleyside)
  • Motorist Kills Cyclist in San Jose (SFGate)
  • Development Plans Around Downtown San Jose BART (CBSLocal)
  • New Uses for Meter Maid Carts (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Keep Caltrain on Track (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Fires, Climate Change, of our Own Making (LATimes/MetroWest)

