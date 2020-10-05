Today’s Headlines

Take the Congestion Pricing Survey (SFChron)

Caltrain’s Precarious Budget (SFExaminer, SFChron)

Temp Transit-Only Lanes to be Installed (SFGate)

Enhanced Ferry Service for Oyster Point Examined (DailyJournal)

More on MTA/City HR Forgery Plot (MissionLocal)

More on Twin Peaks Gas Station (SFExaminer)

Prop. 15 Property Tax Revise (SFChron)

Will Alameda Permit Multi-Family Housing? (SFChron)

Waymo and Cruise Continue Testing Amidst Record Pollution (Verge)

California is a Petroleum Junkie/Dealer (SFChron)

Commentary: Oakland Needs Automated Speed Enforcement (ONN)

