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Events

This Week: Burritos, Charter Reform, Lake Merritt Loop

8:20 AM PDT on June 29, 2026
This Week: Burritos, Charter Reform, Lake Merritt Loop

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Monday/today! Deliver Burritos by Bike with Burrito Project SF. The Burrito Project is a community supported group that delivers burritos to the homeless. Monday/today, June 29, 4-7:30 p.m. Martin De Porres House of Hospitality, 225 Potrero Ave., S.F.
  • Tuesday San Francisco’s Charter Reform Measures. Join SPUR for a conversation about the proposed reforms. Tuesday, June 30, 12:30-1:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday Lake Merritt Loop Group Ride. Join Bike East Bay for this monthly after-work, slow-paced bike ride. Tuesday, June 30, roll out at 5:30 p.m. from Lake Merritt BART, east side of Oak Street between 8th and 9th Streets, Oakland. Ends at 19th Street BART, 20th Street at Broadway. RSVP here.
  • Thursday SFMTA Citizens’ Advisory Council. The council meets once a month to hear presentations from SFMTA staff. Thursday, July 2, 5:30 p.m. Union Square Conference Room, Floor 7, SFMTA Headquarters, 1 South Van Ness Avenue, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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