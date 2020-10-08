Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Drivers Vulnerable to Attacks (SFExaminer)
  • More on Reopening Oscar Grant Case (SFChron)
  • Activist Runs for AC Transit Board (DailyCal)
  • MTC Awards Iteris $6.9 Million Contract (OAOA)
  • SMART Train to Refinance (MarinIJ)
  • Lime Adds Electric Bikes (Verge)
  • More on Twin Peaks Petroleum Battle (SFGate)
  • Reopening Plan Going Better this Time (SFChron)
  • City Sued for Using Cameras to Track Protesters (Hoodline)
  • Alameda County Restaurants and Indoor Dining (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Vote Yes on Caltrain/RR (SJSpotlight)

