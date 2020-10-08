Today’s Headlines
- Muni Drivers Vulnerable to Attacks (SFExaminer)
- More on Reopening Oscar Grant Case (SFChron)
- Activist Runs for AC Transit Board (DailyCal)
- MTC Awards Iteris $6.9 Million Contract (OAOA)
- SMART Train to Refinance (MarinIJ)
- Lime Adds Electric Bikes (Verge)
- More on Twin Peaks Petroleum Battle (SFGate)
- Reopening Plan Going Better this Time (SFChron)
- City Sued for Using Cameras to Track Protesters (Hoodline)
- Alameda County Restaurants and Indoor Dining (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Vote Yes on Caltrain/RR (SJSpotlight)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?