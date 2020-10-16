Today’s Headlines

Cruise to Test Unmanned, Self-Driving Vehicles (SFExaminer, Wired)

Google Expanding Offices in Downtown (SFChron)

More on Court Challenge to Regional Measure 3 (EastBayTimes, MarinIJ)

More Record-Breaking Temps (SFChron)

Construction to Start on 19th Avenue Overhaul (Hoodline)

Oakland Considers Zoning for Homeless Encampments (SFChron)

Questions About Failed SMART Train Measure (MarinIJ)

More on Playground Reopenings (Hoodline)

Organized Labor Fights Prop. 22 (SFWeekly)

Most Haunted Corner in San Francisco (SFGate)

Commentary: Prop. 22 is a Ruse (SFExaminer)

Commentary: More on RR (PaloAltoOnline)

