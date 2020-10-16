Today’s Headlines
- Cruise to Test Unmanned, Self-Driving Vehicles (SFExaminer, Wired)
- Google Expanding Offices in Downtown (SFChron)
- More on Court Challenge to Regional Measure 3 (EastBayTimes, MarinIJ)
- More Record-Breaking Temps (SFChron)
- Construction to Start on 19th Avenue Overhaul (Hoodline)
- Oakland Considers Zoning for Homeless Encampments (SFChron)
- Questions About Failed SMART Train Measure (MarinIJ)
- More on Playground Reopenings (Hoodline)
- Organized Labor Fights Prop. 22 (SFWeekly)
- Most Haunted Corner in San Francisco (SFGate)
- Commentary: Prop. 22 is a Ruse (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: More on RR (PaloAltoOnline)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?