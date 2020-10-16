Today’s Headlines

  • Cruise to Test Unmanned, Self-Driving Vehicles (SFExaminerWired)
  • Google Expanding Offices in Downtown (SFChron)
  • More on Court Challenge to Regional Measure 3 (EastBayTimes, MarinIJ)
  • More Record-Breaking Temps (SFChron)
  • Construction to Start on 19th Avenue Overhaul (Hoodline)
  • Oakland Considers Zoning for Homeless Encampments (SFChron)
  • Questions About Failed SMART Train Measure (MarinIJ)
  • More on Playground Reopenings (Hoodline)
  • Organized Labor Fights Prop. 22 (SFWeekly)
  • Most Haunted Corner in San Francisco (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Prop. 22 is a Ruse (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: More on RR (PaloAltoOnline)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?