Announcing the 2020 Streetsie Award Winners

Congrats People Protected Bike Lanes, Scraper Bikes, Oakland DOT, and San Jose Bike Plan Team!

Screen Shot 2020-11-02 at 12.58.55 PM

As a public service, Streetsblog San Francisco wants to bring a little good news to your screens to help fight off any election-related anxieties or stresses that are in your life right now. We’re happy to announce four winners of the coveted San Francisco Streetsie awards that we’ll be honoring with online events sometime between now and the end of the year. This list of Streetsie winners includes:

  • OakDOT, for the roll-out and continued dialogue with communities for America’s first ‘Slow Streets’ plans
  • People Protected Bike Lanes, for changing the way people think about bike advocacy
  • Scraper Bike Team, for the 90th Avenue redesign in Oakland
  • San Jose Master Plan team, for creating a quick-build bike and street safety plan that’s gathering headlines nationwide

We’ll be announcing the events in the coming days and weeks. Similar to the events we just completed in Los Angeles, all Zooms will be free and open to the public.

Congratulations to this year’s first batch of Streetsie winners. We look forward to celebrating with you all soon!

Note: this is not a replacement for any end-of-year honors that may be announced.

