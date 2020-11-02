Today’s Headlines

Bridge Traffic Creeping Back to Normal (SFChron)

More on SFMTA Board Nomination (SFBay)

Plans for a Socially Distanced Election Night (SFExaminer)

Downtown Businesses Cover Windows (SFExaminer)

More on Self-Driving Cars Coming to our Streets (Forbes)

Watch Autonomous Car Fail on Lombard Street (Mashable)

Neighborhoods Where Eating Outside May Not Work for Restaurants (SFChron)

Where Rents are Falling, Where the Aren’t (Bloomberg)

Commentary/Podcast: What Every Transit Rider Should Know About Election (MuniDiaries)

Commentary: New Sutter Shoreline Regional Park Worth the Trip (EastBayTimes)

