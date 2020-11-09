This Week: Bummer Market Street, Walk and Bike, Urban Cycling
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/today! Better Market Street Virtual Open House. Learn about SFMTA’s Bummer Market Street project: the upcoming first phase of construction between 5th and 8th streets in early 2021, with no physical protection for cyclists from taxis, delivery trucks, buses, city vehicles, and scofflaw motorists (who still drive down Market Street despite the signs). Monday, Nov. 9, 4:30-6 p.m. Click for Zoom link.
- Tuesday How Do we Get the General Public to Walk and Bike? What big moves are needed to achieve near-ubiquitous adoption of these active modes? Join SPUR and hear from some of the region’s most thoughtful cycling advocates and transportation experts. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101. This Bike East Bay event is in partnership with BART, with funding from the City of Oakland. It will cover on-road, on-your-bike practice sessions, working in small groups. Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Shafter Ave and Forest Street, Rockridge BART west side parking lot, Oakland. Registration is required.
- Saturday Freedom from Training Wheels. This SF Bicycle Coalition class is for children ages 2-5. They will have pedal bikes, balance bikes, and helmets available for your little one to use (sanitized between students). Note COVID precautions and sign-up rules on the SFBC webpage. Saturday, Nov. 14, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monroe Elementary School, 260 Madrid Street, S.F.
- Saturday Intro to Urban Cycling. Learn the basics of biking in San Francisco at this SFBC and BayWheels workshop. Saturday, Nov. 14, 10-11 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.