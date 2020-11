Today’s Headlines

Huge West Oakland BART Development Moves Forward (SFChron)

Caltrain Celebrates Funding Measure (MassTransit)

More on Plan Bay Area (NBCLocal)

Atherton Passes Resolution Against Transit-Oriented Housing (Almanac)

Street Celebrations for Biden Win (SFChron, SFGate, SFExaminer1, SFExaminer2)

A Tour of Kamala Harris’ East Bay (SFGate)

Election Celebrations May Contribute to Coronavirus Surge (SFChron)

Non Citizens Can Serve on S.F. Boards (MissionLocal)

Vacancy Rates Climb in S.F. (Socketsite)

Hyperloop Goes 100 mph (Forbes)

‘Full House’ Home Sells for $5 Million (ComicBook)

