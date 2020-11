Today’s Headlines

Grant to Help Vision Zero Efforts (SFChron, SFExaminer)

More on Bummer Market Street (SFExaminer)

Market Street Plan Short Cut (SFChron)

Golden Gate Bridge Tolls Could Go Up $2 (MarinIJ)

Caltrain to Close Atherton Station (Almanac)

Studio Rents Drop to 2011 Levels (Socketsite)

Santa Rosa Scooter System (PressDemocrat)

More on Gadfly Limit Law (BizTimes)

California and Hydrogen (NYTimes)

Commentary: S.F. Taxi Industry is Doomed (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Marin Bike Path Coming Together (MarinIJ)

