This Week: Parking, Biking with Kids, Safe City Riding
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/today! The True Cost of Street Parking. Hear a SPUR panel discuss the costs to society of allowing motorists to store private property (their cars) on public land for a tiny fraction of what that land is worth. Monday/today! Nov. 16, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Monday/today! Biking with Children. Register for this SF Bike Coalition class to learn about cycling options for kids and parents, as well as tips, tricks, and tools for biking with children safely and conveniently. Monday/today! Nov. 16, 5-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Riding Safely on City Streets. Join this SF Bike Coalition class for tips on cycling on city streets. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday The Case for Rational/Integrated Fares. Join this SPUR talk about the need for seamless transit in the Bay Area. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Slow Streets Office Hours. Join this virtual event and tell SFMTA about how ‘slow streets’ are going in your neighborhood. Thursday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m., by phone: 415-915-0757, Conference ID: 760 987 636#.
- Thursday A Conversation with Caltrans. Join SPUR for a talk with Toks Omishakin, director of Caltrans, about the future of the state’s transportation system. Thursday, Nov. 19, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Biketopia. Join Bike East Bay’s annual member party and fundraiser, virtually. Thursday, Nov. 19, 6-7 p.m. Join Bike East Bay and register for link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.