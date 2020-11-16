Today’s Headlines

Ceremony Honors Victims of Traffic Violence (SFChron)

More on Turning Great Highway Back Over to Motorists (SFExaminer)

Golden Gate Bridge Transit District to Begin Layoffs (SFChron, SFExaminer, BizTimes)

More on Central Subway Delay (SFChron, CBSRadio, SFExaminer)

Profile of BART Director Lateefah Simon (BizTimes)

101 Shoulder as Bus Lane (MarinIJ)

More on Potential Biden Boost to Transit (ArkansasDemGazette)

Google Backs Affordable Housing Projects (EastBayTimes)

Micromobility Growth (GovTech)

Will People Follow West Coast COVID Travel Restrictions? (KPIX5)

More on Hyperloop Hitting Speed of Conventional Trains (SFNews)

