Today’s Headlines

Transit advocates push MTC to use project funding to save transit jobs (Mass Transit)

SF Muni grapples with its history of racism (Chronicle)

What would it take to provide every city with high-quality, zero-emission public transit?

(Urban Wire)

(Urban Wire) Lime gets official permission to add 1,000 scooters in SF (Chronicle)

Oakland and Berkeley have very different notions of what makes a “complete street” (Systemic Failure)

Another round of construction on Twin Peaks tunnel to begin Monday (Examiner )

Ranking the pavement condition of Bay Area cities (Dublin wins Best in Bay) (Dublin San Ramon)

