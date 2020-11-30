Today’s Headlines

SFMTA to Resume Fare Enforcement (SFBay)

Public Transit Cutbacks (WSJ)

GGT Operators Losing Jobs (SFChron)

SFMTA Board Sec. Leaving (SFBay)

What Happened with WFH Mandate (Editorials360)

Strict on Scooters Because they Couldn’t Control Uber/Lyft (Wired)

Mission Bay Sidewalks Sinking (SFGate)

Counties Backsliding on Coronavirus (SFChron)

Hydrogen Cars vs. Electric Cars (SFChron)

Commentary: VTA, BART, Ignore Voters (MercNews)

Commentary: Marin Keeps Widening 101 (MarinIJ)

