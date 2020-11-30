Today’s Headlines
- SFMTA to Resume Fare Enforcement (SFBay)
- Public Transit Cutbacks (WSJ)
- GGT Operators Losing Jobs (SFChron)
- SFMTA Board Sec. Leaving (SFBay)
- What Happened with WFH Mandate (Editorials360)
- Strict on Scooters Because they Couldn’t Control Uber/Lyft (Wired)
- Mission Bay Sidewalks Sinking (SFGate)
- Counties Backsliding on Coronavirus (SFChron)
- Hydrogen Cars vs. Electric Cars (SFChron)
- Commentary: VTA, BART, Ignore Voters (MercNews)
- Commentary: Marin Keeps Widening 101 (MarinIJ)
