Today’s Headlines

  • SFMTA to Resume Fare Enforcement (SFBay)
  • Public Transit Cutbacks (WSJ)
  • GGT Operators Losing Jobs (SFChron)
  • SFMTA Board Sec. Leaving (SFBay)
  • What Happened with WFH Mandate (Editorials360)
  • Strict on Scooters Because they Couldn’t Control Uber/Lyft (Wired)
  • Mission Bay Sidewalks Sinking (SFGate)
  • Counties Backsliding on Coronavirus (SFChron)
  • Hydrogen Cars vs. Electric Cars (SFChron)
  • Commentary: VTA, BART, Ignore Voters (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Marin Keeps Widening 101 (MarinIJ)

