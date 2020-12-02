Today’s Headlines

Muni to Restart Some Above-Ground Rail Service (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Muni to Resume Fare Enforcement (SFExaminer)

More on Likely SFMTA Layoffs (SFChron)

Transit Agencies Suffering Nationwide (WashPost)

More COVID Restrictions Coming (SFExaminer)

What New COVID Restrictions Could Look Like (EastBayTimes)

Biden Could Help S.F. Get Billions from Big Oil (SFChron)

Self Driving Car Market is ‘Trillions of Dollars’ (Fortune)

S.F. A Renters Market? (SFChron)

Commentary: Slow Streets, Progressive Tax, Will End S.F.? (WashPost)

Commentary: ‘Fiduciary Responsibility’ for Transit, not Motorists? (MarinIJ)

