Today’s Headlines

  • More on Transit Lifeline (SFChron, CBSLocal)
  • Golden Gate Transit Layoffs May be Averted (SFChron, MarinIJ)
  • SamTrans/Caltrain Chief Resigns (DailyJournal)
  • Commute or Zoom in the Future? (CalMatters)
  • More on Capitol Corridor Change Proposal (Trains)
  • Grim Outlook for S.F. Economy (SFChron)
  • Will Bay Area’s COVID Crisis Get as Bad as LA’s? (SFChron)
  • Thousands Fly Despite Stay-at-Home Order (SFChron)
  • Could X-Mas Surge be Next? (EastBayTimes)
  • Palo Alto’s Private Park (SFGate)
  • Where to See Fire Station Lights (SFChron)
  • Letters: Freeway Widening Talk Continues (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog SF will be on hiatus until Jan. 5. We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable holiday break. In the meantime, please consider making a donation to help Streetsblog do its important work.

 