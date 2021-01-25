Today’s Headlines

More than 200 Killed in S.F. Crashes Since 2014 (SFChron)

City to Fully Reopen Twin Peaks to Cars? (Hoodline)

Bay Area Transit Workers Getting COVID (SFChron)

More on Muni Changes (SFBay)

Is BART’s ‘Fleet of the Future’ in Trouble? (EastBayTimes)

S.F. Isn’t Progressive When it Comes to Housing (SFChron)

NIMBY’s Continue to Fight Sunset Affordable Housing (SFExaminer)

How Concord’s Housing Development Fell Apart in 2020 (SFGate)

Riskiest Jobs in the Pandemic (SFChron, ABC7)

Congressman Seeks Big HSR Fund (Sentinel)

Governor to End ‘Stay at Home’ Orders (SFChron, SFExaminer)

