Today’s Headlines

BART, Muni Get Round of Relief Funds (SFChron)

Supes Want Muni Lines Restored (SFExaminer)

Bay Area Rail ‘Link 21’ Dream Map (SFChron, MercNews)

Berkeley Eliminates Parking Mins (Berkeleyside, BizTimes)

Motorist Kills Man at San Jose Ave/24th (SFChron, SFBay)

More on New California Transit Association Head (BizTimes)

Displacement Concerns Over Housing Requirements (SFExaminer)

Can New Trash Cans Clean up S.F. Streets? (SFWeekly)

Majority of Californian’s Want Vaccine (SFChron)

Flood Warnings Remain (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Sunset District Needs Affordable Housing (SFExaminer)

Commentary: An Urbanist Memo to Biden (LATimes)

