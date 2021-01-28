Today’s Headlines
- BART, Muni Get Round of Relief Funds (SFChron)
- Supes Want Muni Lines Restored (SFExaminer)
- Bay Area Rail ‘Link 21’ Dream Map (SFChron, MercNews)
- Berkeley Eliminates Parking Mins (Berkeleyside, BizTimes)
- Motorist Kills Man at San Jose Ave/24th (SFChron, SFBay)
- More on New California Transit Association Head (BizTimes)
- Displacement Concerns Over Housing Requirements (SFExaminer)
- Can New Trash Cans Clean up S.F. Streets? (SFWeekly)
- Majority of Californian’s Want Vaccine (SFChron)
- Flood Warnings Remain (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Sunset District Needs Affordable Housing (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: An Urbanist Memo to Biden (LATimes)
