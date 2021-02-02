Today’s Headlines

Three S.F. Slow Streets Could Become Permanent (SFExaminer)

More on Second Transbay Crossing (SFExaminer)

More on San Jose Plans to Make City Safer for Peds/Cyclists (NBCBayArea)

Overnight Closure of Posey Tube, Other Roads (EastBayTimes)

Tiny Homes Proposed for Tenderloin Parking Lot (SFExaminer)

S.F. Rents Nudging Back Up (SFChron)

Development Protesters Tear Down Fence at People’s Park (Berkeleyside)

Mission Vaccination Site (SFChron, SFExaminer)

S.F.’s Low COVID Death Rate (Fodors)

“Buy Nothing” Community Share Groups Answer to Nextdoor? (SFGate)

COVID Deaths Spiked in January (SFChron)

Commentary: ‘Build Back Better’ Must Center Fight on Inequality (SFChron)

