Today’s Headlines

Muni Subway to Reopen in May (SFChron)

BART ‘Ambassadors’ On Job for One Year (SFExaminer)

Man Caught in BART Door (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

More on Great Highway and Outer Sunset Traffic Calming (SFBay)

More on Tenderloin Safety Projects (Hoodline, CBSLocal)

Remote Work in Perspective (SFWeekly)

Howard Terminal Stadium Edges Closer to Reality (SFChron)

Curb Cuts on Ashby (Berkeleyside)

Students Occupy People’s Park (SFGate)

Illegal Parkers are Selfish A-Holes (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Rethinking Urban Highways (ArchDaily)

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off Monday, Feb. 15, President’s Day