This Week: Housing, Vision Zero, Transit Lane
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday/Today! COVID-19 and the Bay Area’s Housing Market. Some have predicted COVID and work-from-home would finally bring down Bay Area housing prices. But so far, it hasn’t happened. So is there really a movement away from urban living? Join SPUR for a discussion. Tuesday/Today! Feb. 16, 12:30 p.m. Click for Zoom Link.
- Wednesday Vision Zero Strategy Update. The SFMTA will be updating the city’s Vision Zero Action Strategy in 2021 and wants public input. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Click here to join the meeting. Or call-in: +1 (415) 915-0757, conference ID# 663638397# (Repeats Sat., Feb 20).
- Wednesday California Street Temporary Emergency Transit Lanes. SFMTA will take public comment on the western part of a proposed emergency transit lane on California Street. Wednesday, Feb 17, 11:30 a.m. Join online via Skype for the full audio/video presentation. To provide comments, please join by phone at 1-888-398-2342, Code: 8647385#
- Thursday Getting Ready for the Stimulus. A big stimulus package is coming from the Biden Administration. What Bay Area infrastructure projects should be prioritized? Join SPUR for a discussion. Thursday, Feb. 18, 12:30 p.m. Click for Zoom Link.
- Sunday Urban Cycling 101. Join Bike East Bay and learn tricks for safe cycling in the city. Sunday, Feb. 21, 6-8 p.m. Click for Zoom link.
This week is also the San Francisco Urban Film Festival. Check out online screenings here.
