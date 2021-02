Today’s Headlines

Harvey Milk Plaza Redesign Team (Hoodline)

More on Muni Rail Restart (ProgressiveRailroading)

More on Bikes for Clunkers (SFExaminer)

Plans for Berkeley Marina (Berkeleyside)

Berkeley Considers Police Reforms (SFChron)

And More on Ferris Wheel (SFWeekly)

U.S. Surpasses 500,000 COVID Deaths (SFChron)

Key Reasons Coronavirus Deaths are Dropping in Bay Area (SFChron)

Park Could be Named After Man Shot by San Leandro Cop (EastBayTimes)

San Rafael Vets Public Art (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Don’t Sacrifice Car-Free JFK (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?