Today’s Headlines
- Market Street is Not Car Free (SFExaminer)
- Will Flex Streets Last? (Oaklandside)
- ‘Free’ Parking = Traffic (JournalistsResource)
- More on Free Transit for Vaccinations (EastBayTimes)
- A Redone Chinatown Park (SFChron)
- Supe Threatens Subpoena for Community Benefits Info (SFChron)
- Bay Area Rents Stabilizing? (SFExaminer)
- Math on Herd Immunity in the Bay Area (SFChron)
- In Case you Were Feeling Hopeful About COVID (SFGate)
- And MORE on Ferris Wheel!? (SFExaminer, SFChron)
- Preserving the Cliff House (SFExaminer)
- Good Bye Fry’s (SFChron)
