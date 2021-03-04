Today’s Headlines

Major Construction to End on Central Subway (SFExaminer)

Bill to Expand Transit ‘Dash Cam’ Ticketing of Motorists (MercNews)

How San Jose BART Extension Became “Pelosi’s Subway” (SFChron)

More on Cable Car Return (NBCBayArea)

VTA Ponders Limiting Public Comment (SJSpotlight)

Motorist Kills Senior in Outer Mission (SFExaminer)

Cyclist Deaths Remain High (SFExaminer)

S.F.’s “Hideous Monstrosity” (SFGate)

More on GG Park Ferris Wheel (SFGate, SFChron, SFExaminer)

Commentary: Ban Gas Leaf Blowers (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Build Offshore Windmills (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

