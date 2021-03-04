Today’s Headlines
- Major Construction to End on Central Subway (SFExaminer)
- Bill to Expand Transit ‘Dash Cam’ Ticketing of Motorists (MercNews)
- How San Jose BART Extension Became “Pelosi’s Subway” (SFChron)
- More on Cable Car Return (NBCBayArea)
- VTA Ponders Limiting Public Comment (SJSpotlight)
- Motorist Kills Senior in Outer Mission (SFExaminer)
- Cyclist Deaths Remain High (SFExaminer)
- S.F.’s “Hideous Monstrosity” (SFGate)
- More on GG Park Ferris Wheel (SFGate, SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Ban Gas Leaf Blowers (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Build Offshore Windmills (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?