Today’s Headlines

  • Major Construction to End on Central Subway (SFExaminer)
  • Bill to Expand Transit ‘Dash Cam’ Ticketing of Motorists (MercNews)
  • How San Jose BART Extension Became “Pelosi’s Subway” (SFChron)
  • More on Cable Car Return (NBCBayArea)
  • VTA Ponders Limiting Public Comment (SJSpotlight)
  • Motorist Kills Senior in Outer Mission (SFExaminer)
  • Cyclist Deaths Remain High (SFExaminer)
  • S.F.’s “Hideous Monstrosity” (SFGate)
  • More on GG Park Ferris Wheel (SFGateSFChronSFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Ban Gas Leaf Blowers (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Build Offshore Windmills (SFChron)

