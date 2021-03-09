Today’s Headlines

Hybrid Buses: Maintenance Costs vs. Emission Reductions (NextCity)

Oakland Re-imagining Public Safety, Traffic Enforcement (Oaklandside)

More on How COVID Changed Traffic (EastBayTimes)

Stimulus Should Erase S.F. Deficit (SFChron)

Infill on Valencia (Socketsite)

Bay Area Offices to Remains Closed (SFChron)

Graffiti Fines and the Pandemic (SFChron)

Living in Austin vs. S.F. (SFGate)

Commentary: America’s Infrastructure is Failing (TheHill)

Commentary: Berkeley Needs a 100% Electric Mandate (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: HSR is About Jobs, Climate, Justice (SFChron)

