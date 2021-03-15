This Week: Dumbarton, Traffic Enforcement, Geary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Monday/tonight! Dumbarton Transit Community Meeting. Join this SamTrans lead meeting to learn about plans for a new crossing from the East Bay to the mid-Peninsula via the currently defunct Dumbarton rail crossing. Monday/tonight! March 15, 6-7:30 p.m. Meeting link: https://bit.ly/DRCMeetingMarch2021. Call-in option: (669) 900-6833. Zoom Webinar ID: 968 8464 7203.
- Tuesday Re-imagining Traffic Enforcement with Bike East Bay. Join Advocacy Director Dave Campbell for a conversation about Bike East Bay’s work to move police out of traffic enforcement. Tuesday, March 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Geary Community Advisory Committee Meeting. The Geary CAC provides input on the Geary Rapid Project and the Geary Boulevard Improvement Project. Tuesday, March 16, 6 p.m. Join Microsoft Teams Meeting via computer. Or use phone number: 415-915-0757. Conference ID: 407 016 32#
- Wednesday Improving Bus Service Across the Bay Bridge. A bill introduced by Assemblymember Rob Bonta has proposed standards for the speed and reliability of buses through the Bay Bridge corridor. Join SPUR to hear about how this proposal could deliver better connections for buses and high-occupancy vehicles across the bay. Wednesday, March 17, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Bike Friendly Driver Workshop. Bike East Bay will discuss bike safety from a driver perspective, and answer questions you might have about new bikeways. Wednesday, March 17, 7-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Bike Mechanics Webinar: Fix A Flat. At this Bike East Bay class bike instructor Binky Brown will cover the basic process for repairing a flat tire on a bike. Saturday, March 20, 1-2 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
