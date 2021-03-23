Today’s Headlines

Downtown SF Offices Can Re-Open in Orange Tier…But Will They? (Chron)

California Agencies Could Reap Windfall from Biden Infrastructure Plan (LA Times)

Connections Improving Between Caltrain and BART (Examiner)

Cell Phone Data Shows How COVID Changed How People Move (East Bay Times)

Are CA Oil Companies Complying with the Law? Who Knows? (Desert Sun)

Schaaf Announces Universal Basic Income Pilot (KRON 4)

San Jose Plans to Increase Sweeps of Homeless Camps Despite CDC Guidelines (Merc-News)

“Fix It First” Mentality Will Help Dems. Sell Infrastructure Plan (American Prospect)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?