Today’s Headlines

  • Lawmaker Wants to Repeal ‘Jaywalking’ (SFChron)
  • More on Car Free JFK (CBSLocal)
  • Car-Free Market Street Enforcement (MassTransit)
  • More on Seamless Transit Bill (CBSLocal)
  • BART to Vote on Law Enforcement Contract (SFExaminer)
  • Motorist Kills Woman at Dublin School (EastBayTimes)
  • Silicon Valley in No Rush to Return to Office (SeekingAlpha)
  • Converting Offices to Homes (SFChron)
  • Vaccination Rates by Neighborhood (SFChron)
  • Pride Plans for In-Person Events (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Leave Caltrain Alone S.F. Supes (DailyJournal)

NOTE: Streetsblog S.F. will not publish tomorrow, Friday, March 26, in observation of Cesar Chavez day.