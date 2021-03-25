Today’s Headlines
- Lawmaker Wants to Repeal ‘Jaywalking’ (SFChron)
- More on Car Free JFK (CBSLocal)
- Car-Free Market Street Enforcement (MassTransit)
- More on Seamless Transit Bill (CBSLocal)
- BART to Vote on Law Enforcement Contract (SFExaminer)
- Motorist Kills Woman at Dublin School (EastBayTimes)
- Silicon Valley in No Rush to Return to Office (SeekingAlpha)
- Converting Offices to Homes (SFChron)
- Vaccination Rates by Neighborhood (SFChron)
- Pride Plans for In-Person Events (SFGate)
- Commentary: Leave Caltrain Alone S.F. Supes (DailyJournal)
