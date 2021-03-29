Today’s Headlines

Uber and Facebook Going Back to the Office (ABC7, SFChron)

BART Distributes Short Stories (SFGate, SFExaminer)

More on Seamless Transit Bill (PleasantonWeekly)

Ribbon Cutting on 2nd Street Bike Lane (SFExaminer)

Injured Cyclist Doesn’t Feel Sorry for Ticketed Driver (EastBayTimes)

Why Vast Urban Buildings are Essential (SFChron)

The Hayes Valley Gate (SFGate)

Ode to the Outer Sunset (SFChron)

Commentary: Berkeley Can Grow Sustainably (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Berkeley vs. S.F. in Housing Hypocrisy (SFChron)

Commentary: Supervisor Keeps Gaslighting on JFK Drive (SFExaminer)

