Today’s Headlines

Supe Tweets Free Muni Joke (SFChron)

Amtrak Proposes Expanding Cal Services (SFGate)

Andy Byford on Transit, Post-Pandemic (Time)

Alameda to Spruce up Streets (EastBayTimes)

Bike Thieves are on a Roll (NPR)

Cyclists Robbed in East Bay Hills (Berkeleyside)

Risk of Activities Re-Opening (SFChron)

Trolls in Oakland Park (SFGate)

Bernal Rocks Against Asian Hate (Hoodline)

Commentary: It’s time to Pilot Free Muni (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Free Muni Joke isn’t Funny (SFist)

Commentary: Biden’s Infrastructure Plan is No Joke (SFChron)

