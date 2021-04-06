Today’s Headlines
- SFMTA to Vote on Nine Slow Streets (SFExaminer)
- Sunday Streets to Return (SFExaminer, KTVU)
- Run Down of Rail Transit Across America (RailwayAge)
- Harris Touts Biden Infrastructure Plan in Oakland (SFExaminer)
- Different Cities Plan for Recovery (NYTimes)
- Hit & Run Driver Strikes Elderly Pedestrian in SoMa (SFExaminer)
- Bill to Lean on Anti-Housing Cities (SFChron)
- S.J. Megaproject will Produce 1,000 “Affordable” Homes (SFChron)
- S.F. Problems and Tech Stereotypes (SFGate)
- Bay Area’s Strong Vaccination Rate (SFChron)
- How to Change Ohlone Park (Berkeleyside)
- Letters: Make Parklets Permanent (SFChron)
