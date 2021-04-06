Today’s Headlines

  • SFMTA to Vote on Nine Slow Streets (SFExaminer)
  • Sunday Streets to Return (SFExaminerKTVU)
  • Run Down of Rail Transit Across America (RailwayAge)
  • Harris Touts Biden Infrastructure Plan in Oakland (SFExaminer)
  • Different Cities Plan for Recovery (NYTimes)
  • Hit & Run Driver Strikes Elderly Pedestrian in SoMa (SFExaminer)
  • Bill to Lean on Anti-Housing Cities (SFChron)
  • S.J. Megaproject will Produce 1,000 “Affordable” Homes (SFChron)
  • S.F. Problems and Tech Stereotypes (SFGate)
  • Bay Area’s Strong Vaccination Rate (SFChron)
  • How to Change Ohlone Park (Berkeleyside)
  • Letters: Make Parklets Permanent (SFChron)

