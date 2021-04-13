Today’s Headlines

Rally for ‘JFK Thrive’ (SFExaminer)

Merge BART and Caltrain? (EastBayTimes)

Millbrae Wants HSR Underground (DailyJournal)

Traffic Will be Worse than Pre-COVID (SFist)

More on Return of Bay Area Traffic (SFChron)

Scooters and e-Bikes Coming to Milpitas (EastBayTimes)

Dangerous Areas for Cyclists in San Mateo County (DailyJournal)

Changes to Gilman Interchange Coming (Berkeleyside)

Neighborhoods With Biggest Exoduses (SFChron)

Mud and Sea Level Change (SFChron)

The Bay Area’s Secret Sidewalk (SFGate)

Letters: Caltrain is Clean, but Empty (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?