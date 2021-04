Today’s Headlines

Transit Agencies Should Run Bikeshare (Citylab)

Will ‘Amtrak Joe’ Revive America’s Passenger Rail? (Aljazeera)

More on Free Muni Proposal (KTVU, SFBay)

Motorist Kills Cyclist in Lafayette (KRON4, EastBayTimes)

Reckless Driving has Increased (SFExaminer)

S.F.’s Reopening Latest (SFChron, SFExaminer)

COVID Cases by Neighborhood (SFChron)

Advocates Call for Family Housing in Tenderloin (SFExaminer)

Home Prices During the Pandemic (SFChron)

Commentary: California is Not Leading on Climate (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?