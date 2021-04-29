Today’s Headlines

‘Shared Spaces’ Could Cost SFMTA $10 Million Per Year (SFExaminer)

Affordable Housing for Ashby, North Berkeley BART (Berkeleyside)

More on Joe Shami, Cyclist Killed by SUV Driver (SFChron)

Napa Bike Champion of the Year (Patch)

Biden Pushes U.S. Beyond Cal Climate Coals (KQED)

Cities Denied Housing Funds (EastBayTimes)

Contentious Castro Street Camera Proposal (Hoodline, SFExaminer)

Interest in Office Space Rebounding (SFExaminer)

Livermore Official Calls Affordable Housing “Ghetto” (EastBayTimes)

Bayview Gets a Sign (Hoodline)

Commentary: Oakland A’s Seek Massive Subsidy (EastBayTimes)

