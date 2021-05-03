This Week: Housing, Scooters, Book Club
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person events have been canceled. Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Thursday Path to 2.2 Million Homes in the Bay Area. SPUR estimates the region needs to produce 2.2 million housing units over the next half-century to meet anticipated demand and the chronic housing shortage caused by the last two decades of limited residential construction. Come hear what’s involved. Thursday, May 6, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday How to Ride a Scooter in S.F. Interested in riding a scooter in SF and learning how to use the Spin scooter system? Join SPIN and the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this webinar. Thursday, May 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday We Bike Book Club. Formerly the Women Bike Book Club, We Bike Book Club meets the first Thursday of each month. Co-hosted by the Oakland Public Library and Bike East Bay. Thursday, May 6, 6-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bike S.F. Coffee Club. This monthly coffee club is an opportunity to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips and caffeinate. If you’re new to riding or interested but haven’t gotten rolling yet, this is a perfect place to find riding buddies and answer some of your questions about biking in SF. Friday, May 7, 8-9 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, use different types of bike infrastructure, and avoid common hazards. Saturday, May 8, 1-3 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
